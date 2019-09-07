Runners pay tribute to heroes in 9/11 Heroes Run in South Philadelphia
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - It was a show of patriotism as hundreds took part in the 12th annual 9/11 Heroes Run Saturday.
9/11 Heroes Run
Greeting runners at the end of the race were local veterans and first responders, cheering them on as they crossed the finish line and handing them American flags.
The Travis Manion Foundation hosted the 5K race and one mile Fun Run Saturday morning. Participants began their journey at The Navy Yard, in South Philadelphia.
9/11 Heroes Run
The foundation hosts the race worldwide, as a tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.