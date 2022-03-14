Russia-Ukraine: Delaware County residents donate time, supplies to Ukrainian refugees

It’s clear from the pictures overseas that people in Ukraine need help and people in our area are being incredibly generous.

"They just let us know they are in most need of medical supplies and equipment. Tourniquets, bandages, wound kits. Any kind of antibiotics they can use for the people hit by the shelling and everything," stated Father Daniel Troyan.

Another day, another truckload of supplies headed to the Ukrainian border straight from Delaware County.

Singing the Ukrainian national anthem, Joanne Balandiak is one of an army of parishioners at Holy Myrrh-Bearers Ukrainian Catholic Church in Swarthmore, Delaware County, helping gather humanitarian supplies for Ukrainian refugees.

"It was personally bugging me. I’m like, ‘What can I do?’ If I can’t go to Ukraine, I found out my parish was doing this. I was like, ‘I’m there!’" Balandiak exclaimed.

Volunteers can’t build boxes fast enough. One hallway was flush and overflowing with donations that came in Monday alone. More donations keep coming.

Lauren and Jess are seniors at Strath Haven High School and volunteered their time to help, knowing Jess’ family is of Ukrainian descent.

"It’s so hard to feel like you’re actually doing something when it’s so far away, but I thought this was the biggest step I could take to help people over there after seeing the country destroyed," Lauren Karpyn explained.

"Just keep praying, just keep praying and working towards peace. That’s all we can do," Father Daniel Troyan, Pastor at Holy Myrrh-Bearers Ukrainian Catholic Church, stated. "In the meantime, we do what we can and take care of those in need."

The group will deliver a 13th truckload of supplies Tuesday, bound for Newark Liberty International Airport and then on to Poland.

The Holy Myrrh-Bearers Ukrainian Catholic Church is accepting donations every day 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. until Friday, March 18. The church is located at 900 Fairview Road, in Swarthmore.

A multi-denominational prayer service for peace will be held at the church Sunday, March 20, at 5:30 p.m. Many neighboring churches and temples are welcome and have been invited, as well as the community, as a whole. Please join…all are welcome.

