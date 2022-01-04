Rutgers University to require COVID-19 booster shot for students
Rutgers University will begin requiring booster shots for all students for the spring semester.
The university said that all students without a previous COVID-19 exemption are required to get a COVID-19 booster by Jan. 31.
Students must submit their updated vaccine cards to the Rutgers University's vaccine portal by the above-mentioned date.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE:
- New COVID-19 variant named IHU discovered in France
- 81 Philadelphia schools return to virtual learning for first week of 2022, officials announce
- Philadelphia warns residents about pop-up COVID testing sites
- 'Staggering' number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey
According to the university, students who live on campus are strongly encouraged to submit their proof of booster vaccination by Jan. 15.
The new requirement comes amid a continued surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
"The data and the science surrounding the surge in COVID-19 cases, and the dramatic spread of the Omicron variant, require that we adapt to the evolving situation without sacrificing our goal of returning to a campus experience that is robust, rewarding, and safe," officials said.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement