Rutgers University to require COVID-19 booster shot for students

Rutgers University will begin requiring booster shots for all students for the spring semester.

The university said that all students without a previous COVID-19 exemption are required to get a COVID-19 booster by Jan. 31.

Students must submit their updated vaccine cards to the Rutgers University's vaccine portal by the above-mentioned date.

According to the university, students who live on campus are strongly encouraged to submit their proof of booster vaccination by Jan. 15.

The new requirement comes amid a continued surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

"The data and the science surrounding the surge in COVID-19 cases, and the dramatic spread of the Omicron variant, require that we adapt to the evolving situation without sacrificing our goal of returning to a campus experience that is robust, rewarding, and safe," officials said.

