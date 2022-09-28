Salisbury Twp. plane crash victim identified; investigation into the crash continues

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal plane crash in Lehigh County.

Officials said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 1400 block of Keystone Road, in Salisbury Township.

Plane crash in Lehigh County.

Crews sprayed down the plane, which appeared to be completely destroyed under a tree on the property.

Keith Kozel, 49, died as a result of the plane crash. He died at the scene. An autopsy determined he died of multiple injuries because of the crash.

There was no word on any other injuries.

Initial reports stated the house was damaged in the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.