Salute2Service: Bucks County non-profit for veterans needs to find new space in 1 month

A Bucks County non-profit for veterans needs a new home.

What we know:

The founder and directors say the non-profit has been a staple in Bucks County for years.

He created it in 2013 and began operating in 2015.

Rodney Wyatt says the occupancy agreement at its current location is up in December.

What they're saying:

Rodney Wyatt is talking about the daunting task of putting veterans on notice that his organization, Salute2Service, has to find a new home. And soon. A tight deadline could leave veterans and their families without the help they rely on.

"We provide food, clothing, connect them with the services and resources that they need to file claims. We help them retrieve their military records as well as burial information for their loved ones who have passed," he said.

Chandler Hall is where the non-profit has been operating in Newtown since 2022. Wyatt says the occupancy agreement is up.

He says the biggest draw is the food pantry. Wyatt says hundreds show up once a week for free assistance.

"It's open every day but on Wednesdays is our big day to give away food. And we have veterans as well as the community itself to take advantage of our services here," he said. Just as important is the counseling veterans also get here. He is looking for a three to four thousand square foot space in lower Bucks now to accommodate programs, offices for staff and volunteer space.

Wyatt hopes someone will step up and help him find a space by the first of December.

"If we could find a generous benefactor that would like to donate a building to us, that would be perfect. We do have money to appropriate for a lease agreement to spend for that," he said. His goal is to continue providing the care and compassion to veterans without interruption despite having to relocate.

"We put a lot of emphasis on entertainers, sports figures and politicians. But the veterans, the ones who made it possible for us to do what we do, are overlooked," said Wyatt. "Our motto is leave no veteran behind and we do not leave anybody behind," he said.

What you can do:

If you can help, call Rodney Wyatt at 570-916-4695. You can also visit the website Salute2Service.org.