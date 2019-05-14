San Jose police arrest man in violent purse snatching caught on video

San Jose police have made an arrest in a violent purse snatching where a woman and her young daughter were dragged down a flight of stairs last week.

The incident was caught on surveillance video which shows the suspect approaching the victim from behind as she walked up a flight of stairs holding her daughter's hand.

The suspect grabbed the purse from the victim's arm, causing her and her daughter to be dragged down the stairs.

Police arrested Pablo Cabrera in his San Jose home on Saturday and say they found evidence in the home connecting him to at least four other purse snatch robberies. Police say all of the victims were Asian females carrying expensive purses.

"We are fortunate this predator was caught before any more members of the public were victimized," said San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Cabrera was on parole for burglary and has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for robbery and parole violation.

The mom and daughter did not suffer serious injuries.