Saquon Barkley works shift at Raising Cane's day before Super Bowl parade

The Brief Saquon Barkley stopped by Bucks County to work a shift at Raising Cane's on Thursday. The Eagles star manned the counter and drive-thru as he served excited fans. Some fans arrived hours before the event.



Saquon Barkley took his skills from the field to the drive-thru for a special visit on his Super Bowl victory tour.

The Eagles star was put to work during a morning "shift" at Raising Cane's in Trevose, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

What we know:

Head-set and all, Barkley served excited fans as they pulled up to the drive-thru before heading back inside to work at the fast food joint's counter.

Fans packed the parking lot early for the chance to see their favorite Eagle up close, and made sure to grab autographs along with their food.

The visit ended in the most Philly way possible, with an Eagles chant, of course!

What they're saying:

Prior to his shift, Barkley sat down with a Raising Cane's meal of his own to talk about all things Super Bowl, including his excitement about the parade in Philadelphia on Friday.

"I don't know what to expect," he said. "The Philly fans have been amazing all year… I'm expecting it to be a blast, a party."

But, the star player says it's right back to business after the celebrations come to an end.

"You take it in, you enjoy the moment, and you start over," Barkley said.