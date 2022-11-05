Saturday Powerball numbers drawn for record $1.6 billion jackpot

The winning numbers for the largest estimated Powerball jackpot ever — $1.6 billion — have been drawn.

The winning numbers from the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, are 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 with a Powerball of 20.

The Powerball prize hasn’t been won in more than three months, adding up a string of 39 consecutive drawings to this record-breaking jackpot. If nobody wins Saturday night, the jackpot will certainly grow to be the largest ever in the U.S. and globally with the next drawing taking place Monday, Nov. 7.

The jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The exceptionally large prize size is calling out to veteran lottery ticket buyers and newcomers alike, disregarding the extremely long odds of winning — 1 in 292.2 million.

Still, the chance of pocketing $782.4 million (the value of the cash option before taxes) has been enough to bring people flooding across state lines for a chance to play.

Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama do not have a lottery. Bystanders there are reportedly crossing state lines or sending ticket money to friends and family to get in on the chance of a lifetime.

RELATED: Powerball: Tips for choosing winning numbers (and what you shouldn't do)

In the last drawing for the jackpot, 46.6% of the 292.2 million possible number combinations were covered. That was up from the 36.3% of all possible number combinations that were picked for Monday night’s drawing, reflecting that ticket sales rise as jackpots climb higher.

Winners of massive jackpots almost always opt for cash, but some financial experts say the annuity option, which is paid out over a 30-year term, might be a safer bet.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.