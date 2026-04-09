Scam texts claim unpaid violations, Delaware DMV urges caution

The Brief The Delaware DMV warns about a new text message scam demanding payment for fake traffic violations. Officials say the DMV and E-ZPass Delaware will never send payment requests by text. Residents are urged to report suspicious texts and avoid clicking on any links.



The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles is alerting residents about a new scam involving fraudulent text messages that claim to be from the DMV and demand payment for supposed traffic violations, according to a press release from the agency.

Delaware DMV issues warning about scam texts

What we know:

The DMV says scammers are sending text messages that tell people they have an outstanding traffic violation and must pay immediately by clicking a link.

The messages threaten suspension of vehicle registration, loss of driving privileges, legal action, and referral to a debt collector if payment is not made.

Officials say these texts are designed to steal money and personal information.

The DMV and E-ZPass Delaware will not contact customers by text to demand payment for violations or account replenishment.

"We are seeing an increase in fraudulent text messages designed to create a sense of urgency and pressure individuals into taking immediate action," said DMV Director Amy Anthony. "The most effective way to protect yourself is to pause, avoid clicking on links, and refrain from sharing any personal information unless you are absolutely certain the message is legitimate. If something seems suspicious, trust your instincts. It’s always better to verify than become a victim of a scam," continued Anthony.

The DMV urges anyone who receives a suspicious text or email to report it to the Federal Trade Commission or the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov, including the sender’s phone number and any website listed in the message.

If you accidentally click a suspicious link or share personal information, officials recommend securing your accounts and disputing any unfamiliar charges with your bank or credit card company.

Residents can check their DMV or E-ZPass accounts directly through official websites or by contacting customer service.

How to protect yourself from phishing scams

Falling for these scams can lead to financial loss and identity theft.

Scammers use urgent language to trick people into acting quickly without thinking.

Do not click on links in unexpected texts about traffic violations or payments. Always verify messages by contacting the DMV or E-ZPass Delaware directly using official contact information.

For DMV account questions, visit myDMV.delaware.gov, call 302-744-2500, or email DMVCustomerService@delaware.gov. For E-ZPass questions, go to ezpassde.com, visit the Customer Service Center in Downtown Dover, or call 1-888-397-2773.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how many Delaware residents have received these scam texts or if anyone has lost money as a result.