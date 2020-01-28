School bus collides with pickup truck in Bucks County; truck driver rescued

article

Crews are on the scene after a school bus collided with a pickup truck in Bucks County on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. at Ford Road and Hilltop Avenue.

Officials said the pickup truck driver was traveling southbound on Ford Road when they lost control, struck a utlity pole, overturned and struck the school bus.

The bus was en route to Harry S. Truman High School with 35 students on board.

The truck driver was left trapped in their truck and had to be extracted by emergency crews. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Students remained on the bus until crews arrived and safely transfered them to another bus. They were transported to school after being assessed by first responders. The school nurse and counselors met students upon their arrival.

The crash remains under investigation.

