School bus crash in Salem County leaves children with minor injuries, officials say

Several elementary school students sustained minor injuries after a school bus collided with an SUV Friday afternoon in Salem County.

The crash happened near the intersection of Parvin Mill Road and Almond Road in Pittsgrove around 4 p.m., according to police.

The Pittsgrove Township Office of Emergency Management said several elementary school students were aboard the bus when it violently collided with an SUV. Footage from the crash sight appears to show the SUV overturned and smashed between the front of the bus and a tree.

There is no information on the condition of the bus driver or the driver of the SUV.

Students who were not hurt during the crash were released to their parents.

