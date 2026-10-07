4 middle school students hurt in overturned bus crash in Newtown Township

The Brief Six people, including four middle school students, were hurt in an overturned school bus crash Wednesday morning in Newtown Township. A bus aide and a driver were also aboard the bus when it was struck while turning onto West Chester Pike from Boot Road. The condition of the other driver involved in the crash is not known at this time.



Officials say six people, including four middle school students, were aboard a school bus when it was struck and overturned Wednesday in Newtown Township, Delaware County.

What we know:

The crash happened at the intersection of West Chester Pike and Boot Road sometime around 7:30 a.m.

Officials say the bus was carrying four Paxon Hollow Middle School students, a bus aide, and the driver. The students were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to school officials.

It's believed that the bus was on Boot Road, turning onto West Chester Pike, when it was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

What we don't know:

The condition of the other driver involved in the crash has not been released at this time.

What they're saying:

School officials praised first responders and nearby elementary school staff who helped comfort the students involved in the crash.

"We are deeply grateful to the emergency responders who assisted at the scene and to all those who showed compassion and care during such a frightening moment," Superintendent Tina Kane said.