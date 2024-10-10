School bus struck by gunfire in Coatesville: DA

article

A Coatesville Area School District bus was struck by gunfire in Coatesville Thursday, the Chester County District Attorney says.

Officials say no one was injured in the incident.

Coatesville City Police Department and the Chester County Detectives are investigating.

In a joint statement from City of Coatesville Police Department Chief Jack Lauffer and Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe, they said the following:

"No child should be subjected to gunfire on a school bus. This is an active, high priority investigation"

Anyone with information, should call the Coatesville police at 610-384-2300. You can also leave anonymous information on the free Tip411 phone app."



