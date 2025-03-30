Suspect caught on camera stealing over $1,000 from Philadelphia bar: police

article

The Brief More than $1,000 was stolen from a Philadelphia bar last week. Surveillance footage captured a suspect burglarizing the bar. Police are asking for help to identify the man.



A suspect is being sought by police for breaking into and robbing a bar in Philadelphia's Olney section.

What we know:

The owner of Chihuahua Bar at 5050 N 5th Street told police his business was burglarized last week.

Video surveillance captured the moment a man broke through one of the bar's windows before clearing all the cash registers.

Police say more than $1,000 was stolen from the bar.

What you can do:

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.