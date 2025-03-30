Suspect caught on camera stealing over $1,000 from Philadelphia bar: police
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect is being sought by police for breaking into and robbing a bar in Philadelphia's Olney section.
What we know:
The owner of Chihuahua Bar at 5050 N 5th Street told police his business was burglarized last week.
Video surveillance captured the moment a man broke through one of the bar's windows before clearing all the cash registers.
Police say more than $1,000 was stolen from the bar.
What you can do:
Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.