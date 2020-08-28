School District of Philadelphia holds drive-thru backpack giveaway

The School District of Philadelphia held its annual backpack giveaway Friday morning where they gave out 6,500 bags to families.

“This is the 12th annual backpack giveaway. This year we’re doing things a little bit differently to honor social distancing measurement. We’re doing a drive-thru,” Philadelphia School Distinct spokesperson Monica Lewis said.

The giveaway started at 9 a.m. Friday and cars lined up long before the start time. Lewis says despite kids not being in school building, these things are still necessary.

“Our children are going to be in school. They might not be physically in buildings, but they’re going to be in school learning and they need those supplies that they always need for a successful start to the new year,” she said.

She adds the amount of need evident here is just another consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year it speaks to the need people have and a lot of people are in need right now and a lot of people are looking for support.”

