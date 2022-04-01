School District of Philadelphia names Dr. Tony Watlington Sr. as next superintendent

After a search with several candidates, officials announced Dr. Tony Watlington Sr. as the next superintendent of Philadelphia schools.



Watlington serves as the Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina and has a well-rounded background in education that spans nearly 30 years.



According to the Philadelphia School District's website profile on Watlington, he has educational experience in instructional leadership, closing student achievement gaps, organizational efficiency, fiscal management and recruitment.



He has served in several teaching positions including high school teacher, assistant principal and then principal.

In his current role, he oversees about 18,000 students across 33 schools.



One of his most notable achievements is the development of Rowan-Dalisbury's strategic plan, "Renewal 2027," and increasing the percentage of schools that met or exceeded state growth targets from 55% to 71%.

Dr. Tony B. Watlington Sr.

Last fall, Superintendent Dr. William Hite announced that he would not seek to renew his contract and the end of his term in 2022.

"After a lot of personal reflection, I decided not to pursue a renewal of my contract and that’s my choice so I had informed the board of that choice," Hite said at the time.

Hite arrived in the city in June of 2012 when schools were being buffeted by cost-cutting and layoffs. During his tenure, the school district was returned to city control with a school board appointed by local officials.

Hite, who earns more than $330,000 yearly, will depart in August. He said he plans to remain in the region.

