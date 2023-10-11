School District of Philadelphia sets new guidelines for athletic event attendees after recent chaos

Students and spectators who attend sporting events hosted by schools within the School District of Philadelphia will have to abide by new security measures.

Chief of School Safety Kevin Bethel explained in a letter to families that 10 new guidelines will allow competitions to "take place safely and without interruption."

The new guidelines come after chaos unfolded at a football game last weekend.

FOX 29's Jennifer Lee spoke to students and parents who welcomed the additional security.

"I heard there were fights going on," said Marissa Fleurisma, student. "I heard there was pepper spray. People jumping gates – a whole lot going on."

Effective immediately, all spectators must comply with security checks at the event, and students under the age of 15-years-old must be accompanied by and adult.

"I’m so happy because I was at the game the last game they had it was scary but this game I feel comfortable, I feel safe, they are checking everything." said Chaunclyn Sullivan, parent. "They’re not letting anything through, so I’m excited."

Only high school students supporting the home or visiting team will be allowed into the game, according to the district. Students can only purchase a ticket if they present a valid student ID, which will also need to be show with their ticket upon entry.

Parents and guardians who would like to attend the game are required to purchase a ticket at the ticketed booth on-site, the district said. No spectators will be allowed entry after halftime or the conclusion of the game. Anyone who leaves the game will not be allowed back in.

Guests are prohibited from bringing in items larger than a wallet or small purse. The district says bags, backpacks, duffle bags, and boxes are not allowed in stadiums or gyms.

"I feel like we should all be able to enjoy the game without getting you know shot or harmed in any type of way, so I feel like it’s good we have safety precautions," said Fleurisma.

Fans must be seated in the stands or bleachers during the game, according to the district. Any suspicious people or activities will be reported to district staff and the district's school safety officer.

The School District of Philadelphia said it reserves the right to deny or remove anyone from an athletic venue for failure to comply with their guidelines.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority," Bethel said. "We appreciate everyone’s efforts in upholding these guidelines so that the sports fan experience continues to be safe and enjoyable for everyone who visits our athletic facilities."