School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite will not seek contract renewal

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite says he will not ask for a contract renewal at the end of his term next year.

"As I continue to serve the students, families and staff of the School District of Philadelphia throughout this next year, I do so with deep pride and humility," said Dr. Hite. "We have come a long way since 2012 but there is still much more work to do. This school year will be a challenging one as we focus on keeping our schools safely open for in-person learning and helping all of our young people to heal and grow. I remain 100% committed to leading this important work in the year ahead."

Dr. Hite joined the School District of Philadelphia in June 2012. The search for a new superintendent will begin with a public engagement process that will be announced by the district shortly. Hite's replacement will be announced in the spring. He will remain in his role until the end of his contract, which is set to expire on Aug. 31, 2022.

"We have had nearly 10 years of Dr. Hite’s strong and stable leadership, which has been transformational for the School District of Philadelphia," said Joyce Wilkerson, president of the Board of Education. "Through his work, we have been able to return the District to local control, usher in a period of fiscal stability, and put the academic achievement of our students at the forefront. We are grateful that he will continue to lead the District this year, keeping school buildings safely open for our students, and helping us as we begin the search process for his replacement," she continued.

The Superintendent and Board of Education will hold a press conference on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. with more details about the transition and search process.

