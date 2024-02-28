School District of Philadelphia, teachers union reach tentative agreement on contract extension

article

The School District of Philadelphia and the union representing its teachers reached a tentative agreement on an extension to their Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) and the district jointly announced the agreement Wednesday morning, calling it a "milestone" for both sides.

"It represents a significant investment in the dedicated educators and support staff that, with care and expertise, help shape future generations," a release read.

The details of the agreement, shared with teachers on Wednesday, includes a 5% salary increase for all PFT-represented employees starting in September.

"I am elated by this Tentative Agreement," PFT President Jerry Jordan said. "Educators' working conditions and students' learning conditions go hand in glove, and that goes well beyond investing in classroom supplies."

The agreement comes six months before the current Collective Bargaining Agreement between the district and the union expired. Superintendent Tony Watlington said it "reflects the deep value we have for our PFT members."

"This proposed contract fairly supports the needs of our PFT members while helping us Accelerate Philly and become the fastest improving, large urban school district in the nation," Watlington added.

The tentative agreement is expected to be ratified during a special PFT Membership Meeting on Mar. 6.