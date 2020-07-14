School District of Philadelphia to announce plans for Fall on Wednesday

article

The School District of Philadelphia will reveal its reopening plan for the Fall on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the city's teachers' union released its recommendations on how to reopen schools.

The 14-page report outlines criteria that the union says must be in place before even considering reopening schools. Some of those include:

Testing and contact tracing;

Tracking the coronavirus over the rest of the summer to analyze any trends in the city and surrounding counties;

Ensuring funding to provide adequate cleaning and PPE;

And having alternatives to in-person instruction, if reopening doesn't happen.

The school district says its reopening plans are in line with those of the union.

The union says its members are committed to the children they serve, and they just want to have what they need to do their jobs.

You can watch the School District of Philadelphia announce its reopening plan at 10 a.m. Wednesday on FOX 29.

