School District of Philadelphia's new mask mandate goes into effect Monday

Another new mask mandate is in place and goes into effect Monday morning for the School District of Philadelphia.

The new rule is that clothe masks can no longer be worn as the only protection. Instead, 3-ply disposable masks must be worn.

Double masking is allowed with clothe masks so long as a 3-ply disposable mask.

Officials say the 3-ply disposable mask is more effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"The one bit of advice that we've continued to put out there is that people should be flexible in understanding that things change very quickly from time to time," officials said. "So yes, the guidance does change and we should be prepared to handle that change as it comes."

Officials added that there is plenty of 3-ply disposable masks available at the schools to help students during the transition.

The guidance was released by city Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole and school Superintendent Dr. William Hite.

