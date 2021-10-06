School shooting reported at Timberview High School in Arlington

Three people were reportedly shot at Timberview High School in Arlington Wednesday morning.

Arlington police confirmed the school shooting started as a fight between a student and another individual around 9:15 a.m.

Three people were shot and taken to the hospital. A pregnant teacher was also hurt in a fall but was treated at the scene, police said.

The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, reportedly fled the school in a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with the Texas license plate PFY6260 after the shooting.

Multiple agencies including the U.S. Marshals are looking for him. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Video from SKY 4 showed a large police, fire and paramedic presence at the school.

The Mansfield Independent School District said the campus was placed on lockdown during the incident. All students and staff were locked in their classrooms and offices and no visitors were allowed on campus.

Arlington police said it is working with other neighboring law enforcement agencies and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to methodically search and clear the school.

Once cleared, the students will be bused to the Mansfield Performing Arts Center to be reunited with their parents.

"I just got back from work. I was trying to relax when I got this text message from my daughter," said Akhere Isenalumhe, whose daughter is a sophomore. "We are all confused. We just don't know what's going on. This is just too close to home. We never thought something like this would happen right here in our backyard so."

The school is located in the city of Arlington but in the Mansfield school district.

FOX 4 News will continue to update this story.

