Scooter driver, 18, arrested after exchanging gunfire with off-duty Philly officer: police

article

A gunfight erupted between a Philadelphia police officer and 18-year-old motorist on a scooter, who is now in custody a week later.

Nakeem Wilson is accused of opening fire on an off-duty officer driving his personal vehicle on the 7600 Ridge Avenue.

Police say Wilson was recklessly riding a scooter when he drove along the officer, who rolled down his window to show his uniform.

An argument ensued before the suspect drew a firearm from his waistband and shot at the officer, according to authorities.

RELATED COVERAGE: Off-duty officer returns fire after gunshot hit vehicle in Roxborough: police

The officer then returned fire, shooting towards the suspect several times.

He lost control of his scooter, fell off and fled the scene. It is unclear if any shots struck the suspect.

The officer was treated for an apparent graze wound at a local hospital.

Wilson was arrested without incident days later and charged with aggravated assault, weapons offenses and other related charges.