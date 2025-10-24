Screws left on driveways of homes displaying specific political signs in Abington Twp.: police

The Brief Abington Township Police received reports of screws left on driveways. Residences with political signs seem to be targeted. Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation.



Residents in the Ardsley Area are reporting an unusual and concerning trend involving screws left on driveways.

Police investigation into driveway incidents

What we know:

This week, the Abington Township Police Department say they received several reports about screws being left on driveways.

They say these incidents seem to target homes displaying specific political signs.

Detectives are actively investigating these reports and are seeking any additional information from the public.

Residents who believe they may have been affected are encouraged to reach out to authorities.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or who believes they have been targeted is urged to contact Det. Dan Bullock at (267)-536-1107 or dbullock@AbingtonPA.gov.