Scuba Santa brings underwater holiday cheer at Adventure Aquarium

This holiday season marks the eleventh year for Christmas Underwater at Adventure Aquarium in Camden.

Members of the staff decorate every inch of the aquarium for the holidays, but it’s their main attraction that is sure to get the attention of visitors of all ages - a visit from Scuba Santa.

“This is a place where you can see Santa like you never seen before,” said Experience and Events Manager at Adventure Aquarium, Thomas Martin. “You may know him as Santa Claus or Kris Kringle but here at the Aquarium we call him Scuba Santa.”

With the help of his Elf Fish Helpers, and a few little guests Santa delivers toys to all his underwater friends.

Scuba Santa then visited children and some adults through the glass of his 760,000-gallon aquarium - home to some of the sea’s most treasured creatures!