Second Jan. 6 hearing set for Monday: Here's what to expect

Lawmakers will present evidence Monday showing that former President Donald Trump "engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information" about a stolen election — despite repeatedly being told by advisers and allies that he had lost, a House committee said.

The second congressional hearing examining Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack starts Monday at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Here's what to know:

Who are the witnesses?

The House committee investigating the insurrection announced that Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, is among the witnesses scheduled to testify at the hearing. Committee members also said Sunday that they’ve uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against the former president.

Stepien, a longtime Trump adviser, has kept a relatively low profile compared with many others in the former president's orbit. He previously served as White House political director and also national field director for Trump’s 2016 campaign.

FILE - Campaign manager Bill Stepien stands alongside US President Donald Trump as he speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One as he flies from Manchester, New Hampshire to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Aug. 28, 2020, following a campaign rally. Expand

Before aligning himself with Trump, Stepien had worked in New Jersey for former Gov. Chris Christie, a longtime Trump friend turned critic.

Monday's witness list also includes BJay Pak, the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta who left his position on Jan 4, 2021, a day after an audio recording was made public in which Trump called him a "never-Trumper," and Chris Stirewalt, the former political editor for Fox News.

During the first hearing last week, the House panel probing the attack showed violent video of the siege and clips of testimony examining the weeks beforehand in which Trump pushed falsehoods about widespread fraud in the election he lost.

RELATED: The Capitol Riot evidence video: A harrowing American moment, repackaged for prime time

The hearing featured never-before-seen video testimony from Trump’s family and close aides, many of whom were interviewed by the committee remotely.

There was a gasp in the hearing room when Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice-chair of the committee, read an account from inside the White House. When Trump was told the Capitol mob was chanting for Pence to be hanged for refusing to block the election results, Trump responded that maybe the mob was right, that he "deserves it," Cheney said.

How many January 6 hearings are scheduled?

Monday’s hearing is the second of seven hearings scheduled to examine what happened on Jan. 6 and the events that led up to it. While the basics of the attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened, and how to prevent it from ever happening again, for history.

The committee has conducted more than a thousand interviews with people connected to the siege and collected more than 140,000 documents.

Cheney said the third hearing Wednesday will focus on how Trump pushed for the Justice Department to "spread his false stolen election claims in the days before January 6." Senior Justice Department officials refused, telling him his claims were not true.

RELATED: Ethics charges filed against Rudy Giuliani over Trump election role

The fourth hearing, Cheney said, will focus on Trump’s efforts to pressure Pence to stop Congress from certifying some electoral votes for President Biden on Jan. 6 — something he had no power to do in his ceremonial role.

Cheney said the fifth hearing, expected the following week, will focus on the president’s efforts to pressure state legislators and state election officials to change the election results, including additional details about Trump’s call to Georgia officials urging them to "find" 11,780 votes.

She also is promising new details about efforts to instruct Republican officials in multiple states to create false electoral slates and transmit those slates to Congress, Pence and the National Archives, falsely certifying that Trump won states he had actually lost.

A tweet with former US President Donald Trump displayed on a screen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Photographer: Jabin Botsford/The Expand

RELATED: Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for comments on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The final two hearings will focus on how Trump summoned supporters to march on the Capitol, and when the violence was underway, failed to take immediate action to stop them, Cheney said.

The last hearing will have a moment-by-moment account of Trump’s response to the attack from former White House staff, both through live testimony in the hearing room and via videotape.

"There is no doubt that President Trump was well aware of the violence as it developed," Cheney said. "White House staff urged President Trump to intervene and call off the mob."

Can Trump be charged with a crime?

Lawmakers indicated that perhaps their most important audience member over the course of the hearings may be Attorney General Merrick Garland, who must decide whether his department can and should prosecute Trump. They left no doubt as to their own view of whether the evidence is sufficient to proceed.

Garland has not specified how he might proceed, which would be unprecedented and may be complicated in a political election season in which Trump has openly flirted with the idea of running for president again.

No president or former president has ever been indicted.

RELATED: Trump says he tried to march with supporters Jan. 6, blames Pelosi for Capitol violence: report

Richard Nixon resigned from office in 1974 as he faced impeachment and a likely grand jury indictment on charges of bribery, conspiracy and obstruction of justice. President Gerald Ford later pardoned his predecessor before any criminal charges related to Watergate could be filed.

Legal experts have said a Justice Department prosecution of Trump over the riot could set an uneasy precedent in which an administration of one party could more routinely go after the former president of another.

"We will follow the facts wherever they lead," Garland said in his speech at Harvard University’s commencement ceremony last month.

A federal judge in California said in a March ruling in a civil case that Trump "more likely than not" committed federal crimes in seeking to obstruct the congressional count of the Electoral College ballots on Jan. 6, 2021. The judge cited two statutes: obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.