Second suspect arrested in shooting death of on-the-job Philadelphia sanitation worker

U.S. Marshals captured a man they say was wanted for the death of a Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job last year.

The worker, identified as Ikeem Johnson, was on duty when he was shot and killed on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in November 2022.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nushar J. Scott, 40, and Rasheem Trusty, 30, have both been accused of killing the 35-year-old worker.

On Tuesday, Trusty was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on the 6900 block of Frankford Avenue. Officials say this is the second arrest made in connection to the murder.



