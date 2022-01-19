Second teen charged in carjacking attempt where armed victim shot alleged accomplice
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have announced charges against a second suspect in a carjacking that ended with one of the suspects being shot by a legally armed driver.
Asiem Brooking, 18, has been arrested and charged with robbery, carjacking, and related offenses in connection with the Jan. 11 incident, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.
Authorities alleged that Brooking drove Aden Koimene, 18, to the scene of the attempted carjacking and then to the hospital after Koimene was shot by the victim through the car's driver window.
Koimene was shot in the face, neck, and hand but was not seriously injured. He was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault, robbery of a motor vehicle, and related charges.
Brooking was arrested when police executed a search warrant at the residence he and Koimene shared.
The victim was not injured and was cooperating with police.
