Police: Armed assailant shot by licensed-to-carry victim

A man with a permit to carry a gun shoots at a would-be armed assailant, striking him and causing him to run off.

Officials said a 32-year-old healthcare worker pulled up in front of a home on the 1700 block of West Folsom Street, Monday night, just before midnight, in order to perform a job for a person inside of a residence when an 18-year-old male approached the man’s vehicle, at the driver side door and pulled a gun.

The 32-year-old man in the vehicle explained to responding officers he believed he was being robbed. He was possession of a valid license-to-carry and pulled a firearm, shooting at the 18-year-old through his window and striking the 18-year-old.

Authorities said the 18-year-old then fled on foot.

The 32-year-old man was uninjured in the incident and was said to be cooperating with police. An investigation is underway.

