Security guard stabbed breaking up fight at Marlton bar, suspect in custody: officials

article

A Marlton restaurant became the scene of a stabbing as a security guard, employed by the establishment, attempted to break up a fight.

The Chicken or the Egg, a bar and restaurant on Route 70, in Marlton, was serving patrons when a fight broke out early Saturday morning, around 1 a.m., according to officials.

The security guard stepped in to break up the fight, at which point the suspect, Marcus Brown, reportedly stabbed the guard.

Brown then tried to flee the scene, but was detained by responding Evesham Police, authorities said.

Police provided first aid to the guard, who was then transported to Cooper University Hospital for additional treatment. The condition of the guard is said to be stable.

Brown was taken to Cooper, as well, for treatment of injuries and then taken to Burlington County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

The knife was recovered at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact Evesham Police at 856-983-1116, through their confidential tip line at 856-983-4699, through email at gatess@eveshampd.org, or through an anonymous tips text line ETPDTIP to 847411.