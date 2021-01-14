Security heightened across Philadelphia ahead of Inauguration Day

City leaders announced Thursday that security across Philadelphia will be heightened ahead of Inauguration Day.

The FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after last week's deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.

"While we are here together, we are putting the band back together to make sure the City of Brotherly love and sisterly affection is safe," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "There are two sides to that. The one side is we want every single person who voted for whatever candidate, who supports whatever party to know you are protected here and that we are united. It is time to move forward together.

Krasner said that the joint law enforcement effort on Election Day was a very successful collaboration that was slightly marred by two men armed with loaded handguns who were arrested near the Philadelphia convention center where the vote count was taking place.

Additional charges were filed Thursday against Joshua Macias and Antonio LaMotta, including attempted interference with primaries and elections, conspiracy, and hindering or delaying performance of a duty.

Kranser emphasized those who feel emboldened to go to Harrisburg or D.C. to cause destruction will be held accountable.

"This city, this team is going to make sure there is federal accountability, or state accountability, or both," Krasner said.

In response to the events at the U.S. Capitol, the city activated the Emergency Operations Center to monitor activity in Philadelphia.

"While we continue to hope and pray for peace and safety, we have to prepare for whatever comes our way leading up to and after Inauguration Day," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

At this time, the city is not advising the closure or boarding up of any businesses.

The Philadelphia Police Department continues to plan appropriate safety with their state and local agencies, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw added.

"Police personnel will be placed strategically throughout the city to ensure historic landmarks and other government buildings are protected. In addition, officers will be on standby in the event of public demonstrations as well as incidents of civil unrest," Outlaw said. The public can absolutely rest assured that any personnel that are detailed to Inauguration Day posts are not taking away from our ability for the police department to respond appropriately to 911 calls throughout the city."

Outlaw stressed they do not have or specific threats to Philadelphia; however, this is a fluid situation.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Driscoll is asking anyone who has any knowledge of any threat or anything that has to do with the capitol riots to come forward.

So far, two Pennsylvanians have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.

