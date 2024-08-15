Seeking an animal companion? ACCT Philly has over 200 cats, dogs ready for adoption

Pet services across the region have been in crisis mode for at least a year. Many people adopted dogs and cats while they were at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that that epidemic has relaxed, some of those animals have been abandoned or surrendered to groups such as ACCT Philadelphia.

ACCT currently has over 200 dogs and cats ready to be placed into a "furever" home, with humans to love and care for them.

ACCT Philly is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their lobby is closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Their lobby is open during other federal holidays.

For more information and a view of their adoptable dogs and cats, visit their website.