Senate approves cocktails to-go in Pennsylvania during COVID-19 pandemic

The Senate approved a bill on Wednesday that will allow for the sale of cocktails to-go for licensed businesses in Pennsylvania that lost more than a quarter of their average monthly sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill, which was introduced by Rep. Perry Warren, D-Bucks, is now on its way to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk. The bill would amend the Liquor Code to clarify the process for a referendum on whether to allow for the sale of liquor in their municipality in a primary, municipal or general election.

“It’s not about me, it’s about our residents offering another opportunity to them and to our businesses working so hard to stay alive and to keep our residents fed during this crisis,” Warren told FOX 29 last month.

House Bill 327 would allow licensed restaurants and hotels that lost the monthly sales during the pandemic to sell prepared beverages or mixed drinks for off-premise consumption in quantities of 4 oz. to 64 oz. during the disaster emergency and mitigation period.

“The passage of this bill is great news for Pennsylvania’s restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Warren said. “It enables our local restaurants selling food, beer and wine to add another product for curbside pickup and takeout during this crisis. I thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in both the House and the Senate for supporting this legislation.”

