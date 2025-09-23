Senior living retirement community seeks improvements to crosswalk in Bucks County

article

The Brief Residents of Chandler Hall say the crosswalk at Barclay and South Sycamore Street is dangerous. The CEO of Chandler Hall says it needs improvements for the mostly senior citizens who use it. The township says an engineer is looking at possible improvements.



Residents at Chandler Hall in Newton Township are seeking improvements to a crosswalk they say is dangerous.

Some residents attended a regular meeting of the Newtown Township Board of Supervisors earlier this month.

What they're saying:

"Oh, I don't go over there. I would want something done to be safe," said Patricia Carber. She was sitting outside Chandler Hall in Newtown where she lives. She will not cross the road though to get to the other side. Until some improvements are made.

"I think it's needed," she said. FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson spoke with her Tuesday evening while sitting outside with her friends Walt Downs and Edith enjoying a nice evening.

They are all concerned about the crosswalk on South Sycamore Street.

"I really feel that they need something before somebody gets killed," said Carber.

The crosswalk connects one side of the senior living retirement community with its other property across the road. Right now, the crosswalk has flashing traffic lights and a sign warning drivers that it is state law to yield to people within the crosswalk.

"A lot of cars don't stop. You just have some people that are respectful and stop," said Downs.

John Whitman is the CEO of Chandler Hall.

"Our residents primarily because they're older and not as agile if you would, they're scared they're going to get hit," he said. Whitman agrees the current lights need an upgrade.

"They're not very impressive. They are pretty dull, and people just ignore them," said Whitman. They want a crosswalk like the one north on Sycamore Street where you push a button to activate it before crossing.

"They flash like strobes and it'd be hard to ignore them," said Whitman. Still some drivers barely stopped while we were there. Whitman says staff will pick up residents in a golf cart who are afraid to cross but many want to walk to get their exercise.

Residents have also signed a petition for change.

"Because one of these days someone is going to get maimed or killed," said Downs.

The other side:

Wilson contacted the Newtown Township Board of Supervisors.

The chairperson said an engineer is evaluating possible upgrades to this location.