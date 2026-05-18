SEPTA to add extra service for FIFA World Cup events in Philadelphia

SEPTA is gearing up to serve thousands of visitors traveling to Philadelphia for the FIFA World Cup, with more trains, buses, and free rides home, according to SEPTA General Manager Scott A. Sauer.

Extra service planned for World Cup matches and festival

What we know:

SEPTA will run extra Broad Street Line trains to and from NRG Station for each match, with the system able to move about 15,000 people per hour using the added capacity.

"We are thrilled to accommodate the thousands of visitors expected to take our system for safe, reliable, and convenient service to the FIFA World Cup events," Sauer said.

On match days, both the Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line will operate overnight, with trains running every 30 minutes to select stations.

SEPTA will also boost service on Bus Routes 32 and 48 for the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill, with buses running every 15 minutes or less from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on weekdays.

SEPTA Ambassadors will be at select stations to help answer questions for visitors.

How to pay and free ride details

What you can do:

The cost for riding SEPTA to the FIFA World Cup matches will remain $2.90 on the Broad Street Line. Airbnb is sponsoring free rides home from NRG Station, starting at halftime and continuing for two hours after each match ends.

SEPTA offers several payment options, including contactless credit/debit cards and mobile wallets, and customers can pay fares for up to five riders at once.

SEPTA is encouraging riders to check septa.org/2026-events for more details about World Cup service.

SEPTA’s multimodal network was a key factor in Philadelphia’s selection as a host city, Sauer said.

What we don't know:

SEPTA has not released the exact dates or times for the six World Cup matches or the FIFA Fan Festival events. Details about which stations will have Ambassadors and which stations will have overnight service are not specified.