SEPTA bus driver dies from COVID-19

A SEPTA bus driver has passed away from complications due to COVID-19, the transit agency confirmed on Monday night.

The bus driver was out of the Frankford depot and had 17 years of service with SEPTA, according to TWU Local 234.

The death marks the fifth SEPTA employee who passed away from COVID-19.

The union threatened to take job action last week. As of Monday night, the union is still in talks with SEPTA and negotiations are “moving along.”

