SEPTA cracking down on fare evaders with new full-length fare gates

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  April 3, 2024 8:53am EDT
SEPTA is opening several full-length fare gates at the entrance for its Market-Frankford Line at 69th street Wednesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - Attention fare evaders, SEPTA is putting you on notice!

Philadelphia's transit authority says they lose millions of dollars due to people jumping turnstiles without purchasing the required tickets.

In an effort to combat growing safety and security concerns, SEPTA is opening several new full-length fare gates starting Wednesday.

The gates have been installed at the entrance to the Market-Frankford Line at 69th Street.

The high-tech turnstiles are equipped with 3D sensors that can count the number of riders passing through.

SEPTA says they will take items like wheelchairs, luggage and strollers into account.

These new gates may be expanded to more stations if they prove effective, officials say.