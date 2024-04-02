South Jersey teen charged with manslaughter after man fatally punched in the head

A punch to the head claimed a man's life this weekend, and now a teenage boy is being charged in connection to his death.

The victim, 46-year-old Oron Beebe, was found unconscious in a parking lot on King Highway in Mount Ephraim on March 23.

Police say the man hit his head on the ground after being punched in the head by a 16-year-old boy from Collingswood.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries 8 days later.

The juvenile suspect was arrested last Monday, and initially charged with second-degree aggravated assault.

His charge has since been upgraded to second-degree manslaughter following the victim's death.