SEPTA cuts regional rail routes on Monday amid federally mandated inspection of Silverliner IV fleet

Several SEPTA regional rail routes were canceled on Monday as the transportation authority responsible for shuttling commuters and workers into and out of Philadelphia continues to undergo a federally mandated inspection of its Silverliner IV fleet.

What we know:

SEPTA warned commuters traveling to Philadelphia on Monday of several regional rail line cancellations caused by a shortage of rail cars.

Which stops are canceled on Monday?

SEPTA slashed several regional rail lines on Monday, including AM peak hour routes to Philadelphia International Airport, Fox Chase, and Chestnut Hill West: 9411, 412, 425, 802, 809 and 814.

Will there be more cancellations?

SEPTA warned that over a dozen other regional rail routes will be canceled later in the day: 9426, 9435, 436, 449, 9450, 9459, 460, 473, 821, 826, 833, 838, 845, 850, 857, 862.

The backstory:

The cancellations come as SEPTA continues to undergo federally mandated safety inspections of its 50-year-old Silverliner IV fleet.

The Federal Railroad Administration has given SEPTA until Nov. 14 to finish inspections, and Dec. 5 to install new heat-sensing technology.

The Silverliner IV trains have been involved in five fires this year, prompting officials to mandate inspections and a 14-point safety plan.

What you can do:

Stay up to date on the latest regional rail cancellations here.