SEPTA fare adjustments: What you need to know about proposed changes

article

SEPTA has announced a number of proposed fare adjustments and the end of some discounts in what they say is an effort to overcome a hefty budget deficit.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority announced the proposals as well as a notice of public hearings in a press release Wednesday. Those public hearings will be held on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In their release, SEPTA says the exhaustion of COVID benefits has left them with a $240 million annual budget deficit. They also say that the state budget included an amount of additional funding that was less than a quarter of what they requested.

"The SEPTA Board has worked tirelessly to advocate for transit funding," said SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth E. Lawrence, Jr. "We are optimistic about an agreement on funding in Harrisburg; however, we need to act now to ensure that SEPTA is best positioned to provide reliable service to the city and region."

Under the proposed adjustments, Travel Wallet fare on buses, subways and trolleys would go to $2.50, making it the same as cash fares. Meanwhile, they say free transfers would remain and they would introduce new ways to allow for more round trips on a single fare by eliminating directional restrictions for transfers.

As for Regional Rail, SEPTA says most single-trip fares would increase and Travel Wallet and Quick Trip pricing would align. Daily, weekly, and monthly pass prices would remain the same, but three Zone 2 – Overbrook, Tulpehocken, and Wissahickon - stations would become Zone 1 stations.

SEPTA’s last fare increase was in 2017, as increases planned for 2020 were put off due to the COVID pandemic.

SEPTA says the proposed adjustments would generate an additional $14.4 million in annual revenue.

The proposed fare changes come in addition to SEPTA’s announcement that parking fees would be reinstated begging on Sept. 23 with daily rates going from $1 to $2 and $2 to $4 at the garages at Frankford Transportation Center, Norristown and Lansdale. SEPTA says those fees will help offset parking lot maintenance costs.

The public hearings on the fare adjustments will be held at SEPTA headquarters and can be attended virtually. The proposal will head to SEPTA’s Board on Nov. 21, and if approved, fare adjustments would go into effect on Dec. 1.

You can view the full proposal and hearing schedule by clicking here.