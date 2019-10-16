SEPTA may experience significant delays after person struck by Amtrak train in Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. - SEPTA reports outbound service from Trenton is suspended due to an Amtrak train striking a person reportedly trespassing.
SEPTA goes on to report service inbound from Trenton may have significant delays.
Emergency crews are at the location and attending to the incident.
No word on how long service will be impacted. Passengers are urged to visit SEPTA’s website to re-evaluate their plans.