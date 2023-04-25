SEPTA meets with Delaware County residents about noisy rail line

Residents of three different Delaware County communities met with SEPTA representatives Tuesday night to discuss a newly reopened rail line that has been the source of constant noise.

Ever since the newly renamed ‘Wawa Line’ reopened for the fist time in over 30 years to shuttle passengers through Delaware County, those who live towns like Aston, Middletown and Chester Heights say they haven't been able to find a moments' peace.

"It comes through 42 times a day," Lynne Archibale told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson. She claims the line starts running before 5 a.m. and often doesn't stop until around midnight.

Meanwhile, SEPTA spokesperson Joe Connolly is something the whole county of Delaware wanted. SEPTA has already tried to address some concerns by no longer blowing horns overnight to test trains for service, but they say they cannot completely eliminate horn blowing for safety reasons.

"It's a safety feature for our customers, our passengers and our employees," Connolly said. "It's a safety feature for those who drive on the road and those who even use the Chester Creek Trail."

Horns are only half of the noise concerns held by local residents, they also deal with the sounds of compressors from idling trains and maintenance from the railyard between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

"It has a crescendo affect where the noise rises, and then it dissipates and then starts again, and you hear an exhaust," a resident told FOX 29.