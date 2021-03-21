SEPTA offers $1K reward in search of suspects in violent attack

article

SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrests of four suspects wanted in an attack on a SEPTA employee last week.

The incident occurred at the City Hall Station at approximately 11:35 p.m. on March 15.

The 55-year-old employee, who is a SEPTA track worker, was treated for injuries including a concussion, cuts and bruises.

Fortunately, the employee did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

SEPTA is urging anyone with information about these individuals to immediately call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.

