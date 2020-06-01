SEPTA plans to operate scheduled services on Tuesday as curfew is lifted

SEPTA officials announced they plan on operating scheduled services on Tuesday, June 2, as the curfew is lifted in Philadelphia. Delays and other adjustments are possible, so riders are urged to check for updates.

Bus, subway and trolley service in Center City that had been suspended since noon on Monday will resume at 6 a.m.. Tuesday. The suspension was implemented due to demonstrations.

"These restrictions are being put into place in coordination with the City of Philadelphia, and will remain in place until further notice," officials wrote in an official release.

Please note that there are several stations on both lines that have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers are urged to check the website or call SEPTA Customer Service (215)-580-7800 for information on travel options.

