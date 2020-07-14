SEPTA police sergeant terminated after striking protesters with baton, spokesperson says

article

A SEPTA police sergeant has been terminated after striking two protesters in the head with his baton during the unrest in May, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said Tuesday night.

SEPTA Police Sgt. Matthew Sinkiewicz was terminated Tuesday resulting from the May 30 incident. The spokesperson said the incident happened after Sinkiewicz responded to a call for assistance from Philadelphia police.

The decision to terminate him was made Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP