SEPTA Police strike ends as two sides reach tentative agreement on new contract, officials announce

SEPTA and Transit Police have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, ending a stalemate between the two sides that forced officers to go on strike, officials announced Saturday afternoon.

The agreement will go to the union membership and SEPTA board for approval.

SEPTA Police Officers walked off the job Wednesday after they reached a two-thirds majority vote to decline SEPTA's latest contract offer and head to the picket lines.

On the eve of the strike, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 109 Vice President Troy Parham hinted that officers were unhappy with SEPTA's latest contract offer.

Negotiations began anew Thursday, with Parham saying officials retreated on certain specifics of a new contract offer, including taking away a $3,000 signing bonus for members.

Parham stated Friday, "Took it off the table! Now you want me to come down here and sell my cops on a worse deal than what they went out on? Are you serious about getting this resolved or not?"

Saturday, union leaders said SEPTA officials were able to offer the union the asked-for 36-month pay raise, crucial to members in coming to an agreement on the contract.

"We are happy to welcome back our police officers with this tentative agreement in place," said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. "Negotiators for both SEPTA and the FOTP have been working around the clock, as have our police supervisors who have been covering patrols."

The brief strike came days after a man was stabbed at 69th Street Transportation Center, underscoring SEPTA's ongoing battle with violent crime that has victimized both riders and employees. In the last two months alone, a SEPTA bus driver was shot to death while on the job and a security guard was slashed in the neck.

Officials expect officers back on the job sometime Saturday, with a full complement of staff for the overnight shift into Sunday.