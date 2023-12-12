Suspect sought in stabbing at 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby

article

Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say stabbed someone at a busy SEPTA station during Tuesday morning's rush hour.

Police responded to the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby around 9:15 a.m. for reports of a stabbing near the fare gates for the Market-Frankford Line.

Police believe the suspect may have boarded an eastbound Market-Frankford Line train. They shared an image of the suspect wearing long pants and a green jacket.

No update was provided on the condition of the stabbing victim.

Trains were briefly delayed at the station during the police activity.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts should contact police.