19-year-old SEPTA security guard stabbed on-duty by knife-wielding man speaks out

A SEPTA security guard who was stabbed while on-duty is speaking out.

The right side of 19-year-old Kadieha Pinkett's neck is still bandaged after she was stabbed in the neck by a 48-year-old man in the Walnut Locust Septa Station where she was working.

"He said to me "Do you wanna get stabbed little girl?’ and then he stabbed me and he proceeded to walk away," said Pinkett.

After reviewing surveillance videos, SEPTA police learned the suspect stabbed Pinkett and two others before he ran out of the subway and to Philadelphia’s City Hall.

SEPTA’s Andrew Busch says the security guard approached the knife-wielding suspect after he was seen in a confrontation with others at the station.

When SEPTA police arrived, they chased the suspect up the stairs and down the street to City Hall, where gunfire erupted.

One officer first tased the suspect before firing their service weapon, striking him three times, according to officials. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley the suspect was shot twice in his chest & once in the elbow, and he succumbed to his injuries Monday.

"Immediately I felt a gush of blood run down my shirt so I thought oh my goodness," said the 19-year-old recalling the moment she had just been stabbed.

Despite just being stabbed in the neck, Kadeiha somehow did not panic or go into shock.

Instead she did her job and yelled for other subway users to get away from the man and get up to the street.

"I was telling them hey he's dangerous. Go ahead run up the stairs and I had to yell across to the other platform to tell my coworker that the police mess to be called because he had stabbed me but I'm OK."

When Keeley asked how she was able to keep such a cool head during the incident, she said, "I was panicking but I knew if I panicked too much I'd pass out and I really didn't wanna pass out. I was just trying to think as rational as I could in that situation. Don't panic apply pressure, things like that. Just trying my best. The EMT said he was pretty close, but as long as I'm here, that's all. So everything's alright, I'm okay."

Because she says she still has responsibilities and bills to pay, the contracted guard says she will go back to the job.