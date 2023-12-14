SEPTA police strike: How SEPTA plans to keep riders, employees safe

SEPTA's Transit Police voted to strike Wednesday, leaving many wondering how the already troubled transportation system will keep riders and employees safe.

SEPTA previously assured riders and their workers that they have a contingency plan in place should their police force head to the picket lines.

This plan, according to SEPTA Spokesperson Andrew Busch, involves partnering with the Philadelphia Police Department and university police to maintain patrols.

Busch told FOX 29 on the eve of Wednesday's strike that patrols will focus on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines, and Center City rail hubs.

"[A strike] isn't something we want to do, but we do have to maintain safety for our customers and employees," Busch said.

SEPTA, the sixth-largest transportation network in the country, shared their emergency plan immediately after the Transit Police reached a two-thirds majority to strike:

Supervisory Transit Police will be working extended shifts to provide a steady presence at terminals, transfer points, hot spots, and transit corridors.

Local law enforcement partners, including the Philadelphia Police Department, university police departments, and police in all counties in areas served by SEPTA, will assist with patrol checks, response to calls for service, priority response, K-9, and special equipment support.

Logistical support and operational assistance from the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

Private security guards assigned to locations as needed, with a focus on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line.

SEPTA Police Captain Chuck Lawson said Wednesday night that he and other Supervisory Transit Police Officers who are not part of the SEPTA Transit Police union will be on patrol during the strike.

"It's not going to look much different," Lawson said. "You’re going to see police officers out there, a number of officers are going to be out there in spots we need them the most."

The strike comes a day after a man was stabbed at 69th Street Transportation Center, underscoring SEPTA's ongoing battle with violent crime that has victimized both riders and employees. In the last two months alone, a SEPTA bus driver was shot to death while on the job and a security guard was slashed in the neck.