SEPTA returning to regular schedules for buses, trolleys, subways starting May 17th

Starting Sunday, May 17th, SEPTA will resume regular schedules for all buses, trolleys and subway lines as the area prepares for a potential reopening in the next few weeks.

SEPTA general manager Leslie Richards announced the changes to the lines in a press conference today with Philadelphia officials.

While the regular schedule resumes, social distancing guidelines will still be in place with capacity limits. They will also be marking seats with unavailable signs, adding yellow lines to keep 6 foot distancing between riders and permanent protective shields for operators and drivers.

SEPTA is also recommending that their customers wear face masks or face coverings while they are riding and to limit their traveling to only essential trips.

Any station that was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic will remain closed for the time being, due to making sure each station is cleaned and prepared.

SEPTA will also resume fare collection as riders will need to board buses and trolleys in the front of the vehicle.

For more information on SEPTA’s new policies for social distancing or to check the updates, you can visit SEPTA’s website at www.septa.org.

